Seul,al bando le attività di Parlamento e partiti politici
epa11754494 A handout picture made available by South Korea's President Office shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring martial law in a televised emergency address delivered from the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 03 December 2024. The head of state addressed the nation citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT OFFICE / YONHAP / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
PECHINO, 03 DIC - Il capo dell'esercito Park An-su è stato nominato comandante della legge marziale dichiarata in tarda serata dal presidente sudcoreano Yoon Suk-yeol. Lo riferisce la Yonhap, secondo cui Park ha disposto i primi provvedimenti mettendo al bando le attività parlamentari e dei partiti politici.
