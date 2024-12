Seul, 'a breve incontro Yoon-leader partito al governo'

epa11700099 Han Dong-hoon (C), head of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's leadership at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 04 November 2024. Han called for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to issue a public apology and reshuffle presidential aides to address growing concerns over allegations involving the first lady. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT