Sesta tornata elettorale in India, si vota anche a Delhi

epa11367694 Indian voters queue up at a polling station in New Delhi, India, 25 May 2024. Polling for the sixth phase of parliamentary or general elections started in various states in India. General elections in India are held over seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, which are held every five years and about 968 million people are eligible to vote. Results will be announced on 04 June 2024 for India's 545-member lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha. EPA/HARISH TYAGI