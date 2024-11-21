Senato Usa dà il via libera alla vendita di tank a Israele
epa11494109 Police patrol a perimeter around the Capitol, as protesters gather on the day of the visit of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 24 July 2024. Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress comes amid a close 2024 US presidential election cycle. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather near the US Capitol when Netanyahu becomes the first leader to address the US Congress four times. EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ
AA
WASHINGTON, 20 NOV - Il Senato Usa ha bloccato un provvedimento volto a fermare la vendita di tank e altri armi a Israele. Lo riferiscono i media americani. La misura, che avrebbe fermato la vendita, era stata introdotta per il timore di violazioni dei diritti umani e del numero eccessivo di civili e bambini uccisi dalle forze israeliane nei territori palestinesi. Cinquantanove su 100 si sono opposti allo stop, mentre 15 l'hanno sostenuta.
