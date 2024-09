'Sei milioni di bimbi in Asia del Sud colpiti dal tifone Yagi'

epa11597963 A girl sits inside her flooded home in Hanoi, Vietnam, 11 September 2024. Typhoon Yagi, which struck northern Vietnam over the weekend, triggered severe flooding in Hanoi. The Red River's rapid rise inundated communities along the riverbank, forcing residents to seek refuge in safer areas. As of 11 September, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported at least 152 fatalities and 140 missing persons due to the typhoon. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH