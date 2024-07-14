Secret Service, non abbiamo rifiutato ulteriore protezione
epa11476798 Former US President Donald Trump is rushed from stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. According to the Butler County district attorney a suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson, the former President is safe and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
AA
WASHINGTON, 14 LUG - I servizi segreti statunitensi hanno negato le accuse secondo le quali avrebbero rifiutato di fornire ulteriore protezione per Donald Trump. Lo ha reso noto un portavoce del Secret Service. Anthony Guglielmi, portavoce dell'agenzia, afferma che circola una "affermazione falsa" secondo cui un membro del team della sicurezza dell'ex presidente aveva richiesto "risorse" aggiuntive e tale richiesta è stata "respinta". "Questo è assolutamente falso. In effetti, abbiamo aggiunto risorse protettive, tecnologia e capacità come parte dell'aumento del ritmo di viaggio della campagna", ha detto Guglielmi.
