Secret Service, non abbiamo rifiutato ulteriore protezione

epa11476798 Former US President Donald Trump is rushed from stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. According to the Butler County district attorney a suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson, the former President is safe and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL