Scrutinato il 100% dei voti in Russia, Putin vince con l'87,28%
epa11227030 Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin meets with the media at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2024. Based on the results of processing more than 70 percent of the protocols, Vladimir Putin is the leader in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation with 87.16 percent of the votes, according to the CEC data. EPA/NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / POOL
AA
ROMA, 18 MAR - Con il 100% delle schede scrutinate, Vladimir Putin vince le elezioni presidenziali in Russia con l'87,28% dei voti. Lo ha riferito la Commissione elettorale centrale russa citata dalla Tass.
