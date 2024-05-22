Scossa terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 nella zona Campi Flegrei

epa11357632 People walk in a tent city, in Naples, Italy, 21 may 2024. Hundreds of citizens of Pozzuoli, Naples were evacuated and spent the night in the two small tent cities set up by the Civil Protection in the port area and in the Pertini seafront area, due to the seismic swarm in the Campi Flegrei area that recorded approximately 150 earthquakes, the strongest of which was magnitude 4.4, within the Solfatara. EPA/CESARE ABBATE