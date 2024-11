Scontri tra polizia e manifestanti vicino a casa di Netanyahu

epa11703515 Anti government protesters take to streets after the Israeli prime minister announced that he had fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, 05 November 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's term on 05 November 2024, in what the prime minister called a "crisis of trust", replacing Gallant with Yisrael Katz, Israel's outgoing foreign minister. EPA/ABIR SULTAN