Scontri tra manifestanti-polizia a Istanbul per il Primo Maggio

epa11311894 Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to reach Taksim Square to celebrate the International Labor Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2024. Thousands of protesters, including members of the main labor unions and leftist groups, gather for a rally to reach Taksim Square, as Turkish police sealed off Istanbul's central Taksim Square to prevent May Day demonstrations. The security measures came a day after Interior Minister Yerlikaya said authorities had designated 40 areas for May Day celebrations, excluding Taksim Square. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU