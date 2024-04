Sciame sismico ai Campi Flegrei, scossa principale 2.1

Il cratere della Solfatara a Pozzuoli chiuso dopo la morte di una famiglia che era in visita al sito vulcanico, 27 settembre 2023./// The Solfatara crater in Pozzuoli closed after the death of a family who was visiting the volcanic site, 27 September 2023. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) area near to Naples at 3:35 on Wednesday. Mauro Antonio Di Vito, the director of the Vesuvius Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), told ANSA that it was the biggest quake to hit the area in 40 years. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO