Scholz-Trump: pronti a lavorare al ritorno della pace in Europa

epa06070184 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife, Melania Trump (C), are welcomed by First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz (L) as they arrive at Hamburg Airport ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 06 July 2017. The G20 Summit (or G-20 or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for governments from 20 major economies. The summit is taking place in Hamburg 07 to 08 July 2017. EPA/LUKAS BARTH