Scholz, 'Trump? Molto cambia ma restiamo partner affidabile'

epa11704956 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement about the results of the 2024 US Presidential Election at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2024. The Republican candidate for president Donald J. Trump, has been elected as the 47th President of the United States after obtaining over 270 of the Electoral College votes, succeeding against Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA/FILIP SINGER