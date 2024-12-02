Scholz, 'nuovi aiuti militari a Kiev per 650 mln di euro'
epa11745195 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a ceremony marking the 125th anniversary of the Emschergenossenschaft in Bochum, Germany, 28 November 2024. The Emschergenossenschaft is responsible for the construction of wastewater and sewer systems in North-Rhine Westphalia. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
AA
BERLINO, 02 DIC - La Germania fornirà all'Ucraina nuovi aiuti militari per un valore di 650 milioni di euro: lo ha reso noto il Cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz, che si trova a Kiev per una visita non annunciata.
