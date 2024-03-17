Scholz, 'non si può guardare i palestinesi morire di fame'
epa11222380 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz awaits the arrival of Poland's Prime Minister at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2024. The leaders of the 'Weimar Triangle' (France, Germany and Poland) meet to discuss assistance to Ukraine. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
AA
TEL AVIV, 17 MAR - "Non possiamo restare a guardare i palestinesi che muiono di fame". Lo ha detto in conferenza stampa con il premier Benyamin Netanyahu il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz che ha invocato "un cessate il fuoco di lunga durata".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti