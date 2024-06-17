Scholz, 'no ad una Commissione Ue col sostegno delle destre'
epa11418139 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at a European Peopleâ€™s Party (EPP) leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels following the European Parliament elections to discuss the next institutional cycle and to renew the European institutions top jobs with the need to reflect the diversity of the EU in terms of geography, country size, gender, and political affiliation. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 17 GIU - "Credo che riusciremo a trovare rapidamente una soluzione sensata. È chiaro che in Parlamento non deve esserci alcun sostegno per il presidente della Commissione che si basi su partiti di destra e populisti di destra". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz arrivando al Consiglio Europeo.
