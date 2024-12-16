Scholz ha perso la fiducia del Bundestag
epa11780947 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) casts his ballot for the vote of confidence in the German Chancellor at the German Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, 16 December 2024. Scholz on 11 December submitted a motion for a vote of confidence in the German Bundestag to pave the way for new elections. EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL
BERLINO, 16 DIC - Il cancelliere Olaf Scholz non ha ottenuto la fiducia al Bundestag aprendo la strada alle elezioni anticipate a febbraio. Il cancelliere ha ottenuto 207 voti a favore, 394 voti contro. In 116 si sono astenuti. Per ottenere la fiducia Scholz avrebbe dovuto ottenere almeno 366 voti.
