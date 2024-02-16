Scholz e Zelensky firmano patto sulla sicurezza

epa10902125 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) during a meeting on the sidelines of the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, 05 October 2023. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES