Scholz, 'con von der Leyen-Costa-Kallas Ue avanti veloce'
epa11441507 Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 27 June 2024. EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029, the next institutional cycle, Ukraine, the Middle East, competitiveness, security and defense, among other topics. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 28 GIU - Il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz ha espresso via X "le congratulazioni a Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas e Antonio Costa" per la nomina ai vertici delle istituzioni comunitarie "Un segnale importante. Con loro possiamo andare avanti velocemente e bene", sottolinea.
