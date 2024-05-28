Scholz,coesi con Macron per sostenere Kiev a nuovo livello
epa11375769 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walk in the garden at Meseberg Palace in Meseberg near Gransee, Germany, 28 May 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron visits Germany from 26 to 28 May. After appointments with Federal President Steinmeier in German regions Berlin, Dresden and Muenster, Macron meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Meseberg Palace on 28 May 2024 for a Franco-German Council of Ministers. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL
BERLINO, 28 MAG - "La più alta priorità è sostenere l' Ucraina in forze. Abbiamo promesso che lo faremo così a lungo quanto necessario. Emmanuel e io siamo d'accordo su l fatto che si debba portare questo sostegno a un nuovo livello". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz in conferenza stampa a Meseberg, nella dimora del governo tedesco alle porte di Berlino, con Emmanuel Macron. "Su questo ci consultiamo", ha affermato. Scholz ha spiegato che si vuole "dare accesso all'Ucraina a ulteriori risorse finanziarie" nell'ambito del G7.
