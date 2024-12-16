Scholz, chiedo la fiducia per aprire la strada al voto
epa11780416 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in the meeting of the German Bundestag on the vote of confidence in the Chancellor, in Berlin, Germany, 16 December 2024. Scholz has submitted a motion for a vote of confidence in the German Bundestag to pave the way for new elections. EPA/FILIP SINGER
BERLINO, 16 DIC - "È la sesta volta che un cancelliere chiede la fiducia in parlamento". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz, prendendo la parola al Bundestag. Il leader socialdemocratico ha ricordato che in tre casi Willy Brandt, Helmut Kohl e Gerhard Schoerder lo hanno fatto per andare alla elezioni anticipate, "e questo è anche il mio obiettivo", ha spiegato.
