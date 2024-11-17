Scholz assicura, senza Kiev non si decide nulla
epa11721215 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hearing as a witness in front of Afghanistan Inquiry Committee, in Berlin, Germany, 14 November 2024. For the session of the Afghanistan Inquiry Committee on 14 November 2024 in Berlin, former German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, former German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a former Head of the Minister's Office at the Federal Foreign Office were subpoenaed to testify. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
BERLINO, 17 NOV - Il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz ha ribadito che senza Kiev nulla sarà deciso nell'ambito del conflitto in Ucraina.
