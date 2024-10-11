Scholz a Zelensky, 'non accetteremo diktat da Putin'
epa11589211 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for a bilateral talk at Frankfurt Airport, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 06 September 2024. Zelensky met with the German chancellor after attending the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. EPA/JENS KRICK / POOL
BERLINO, 11 OTT - "Giocare col tempo non aiuterà Putin". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz, a Berlino, in uno statement insieme al presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenksy, prima del loro incontro bilaterale. "La Russia dovrebbe prendere parte alla prossima conferenza di pace, come tu hai detto", ha affermato rivolgendosi al leader ucraino. "Non accetteremo alcun diktat dalla Russia", ha concluso il cancelliere.
