Scholz, a Gaza serve un cessate il fuoco duraturo
epa11233470 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2024. EU leaders are expected to address security and defence, continued support to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle-East as well as the EU's enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture and the European Semester during a two-day summit. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
BRUXELLES, 21 MAR - "Per noi è molto chiaro che abbiamo bisogno di un cessate il fuoco più duraturo e diamo sempre per scontato che il governo israeliano nella sua attività militare nella Striscia di Gaza aderirà a ciò che è sancito dal diritto internazionale per il suo paese ma anche per tutti noi". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz arrivando al vertice dei capi di Stato e di Governo Ue a Bruxelles.
