Scholz a Biden, 'grazie a te Putin ha fallito'
epa11666165 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) shake hands as they give a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2024. US President Joe Biden is on a visit to Germany from 17 to 18 October 2024 to attend an Order of Merit Ceremony and meet with the German Chancellor, British Prime Minister, and French President. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
AA
BERLINO, 18 OTT - "Grazie alla tua guida Putin ha fallito". Lo ha detto il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz, in uno statement in cancelleria con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden. Quest'ultimo ha da parte sua sottolineato: "Parleremo di come continuare a sostenere l'Ucraina".
