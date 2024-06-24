Schlein chiama Funaro e Leccese per congratularsi
epa11420757 Secretary of Italian party Partito Democratico (Democratic Party/PD), Elly Schlein speaks at the demonstration against the reforms of the Premiership and Autonomy promoted by the opposition parties in Rome, Italy, 18 June 2024. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
ROMA, 24 GIU - La segretaria del Pd Elly Schlein, secondo quanto si apprende, ha sentito telefonicamente Sara Funaro e Vito Leccese, candidati ai ballottaggi a Firenze e a Bari per congratularsi.
