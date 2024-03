Schlein, Al Sisi? Mai accordi con chi copre assassini di Regeni

epa11167762 Paola and Claudio, parents of Giulio Regeni, hold a banner as they demonstrate outside the Palace of Justice on the day of the first hearing in the trial over the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in 2016, in Rome, Italy, 20 February 2024. A trial opened on 20 February against four Egyptian intelligence officers accused of the kidnapping, torture and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI