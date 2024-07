Save the Children, oltre 12 milioni i bambini schiavi nel mondo

epa05184245 Children work at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, 27 February 2016. The provincial government of Punjab enacted a new ordinance titled 'Punjab Prohibition of Child Labor at Brick Kilns Ordinance 2016' in January 2016, prohibiting the employment of children under the age of 14 years at brick kilns. The ordinance prohibits owners from employing, engaging or permitting a child to work at a brick kiln. EPA/RAHAT DAR