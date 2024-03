Save the Children, oltre 1 milione di bimbi intrappolati a Haiti

epa10091224 A girl who lived in Cite Soleil and was displaced due to the gang war in her neighborhood is seen in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 23 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). Hundreds of minors have fled from Cite Soleil, a municipality in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince, the scene of a bloody war between armed gangs in recent weeks. There the clashes have left more than a hundred dead and thousands of new displaced, according to humanitarian and human rights organizations. EPA/Johnson Sabin