Sarkozy torna davanti ai giudici per finanziamento libico

epa11783940 FILE - France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy attends commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, on the Place de l'Etoile, in Paris, France, 11 November 2024 (reissued 18 December 2024). France’s highest appeals court has confirmed a verdict against former president Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former head of state. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT