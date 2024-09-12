Sanzioni Usa contro 16 funzionari di Maduro

epa11570312 Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, speaks to his followers in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 August 2024. Chavista supporters celebrated on 28 August in the streets of Venezuela the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in the elections held a month ago, as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also held a rally in Caracas protesting against the official results of Venezuela's presidential elections, and claiming the victory of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ