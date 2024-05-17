Sanchez, 'riconosceremo lo Stato della Palestina ma non il 21/5'
MADRID, 17 MAG - "Non sarà il 21 maggio il riconoscimento dello Stato della Palestina" da parte dalla Spagna, perché "vogliamo che sia assieme ad altri alleati europei. Lo ha detto il premier spagnolo Pedro Sanchez in un'intervista alla Sexta. Ha assicurato che "avverrà nei prossimi giorni", ma non nel Consiglio dei ministri di martedì 21 maggio.
