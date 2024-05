Samsung verso il primo sciopero di sempre per stallo sui salari

epa11330545 The logo of Samsung on the Samsung R&D Center, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 10 May 2024. Samsung, the leading foreign investor in Vietnam, plans to invest about 1 billion US dollar in Vietnam annually, according to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Electronics Park Hark-kyu during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on 09 May. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH