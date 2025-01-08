Salgono a 5 le vittime degli incendi a Los Angeles
epa11813472 A house on fire in an area affected by the Palisades wildfire in Malibu, California, USA, 08 January 2025. According to data from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, CAL FIRE, the Palisades fire has burned through thousands of acres and has forced tens of thousands of evacuations in the Los Angeles area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
WASHINGTON, 08 GEN - Sono salite a cinque le vittime degli incendi che stanno devastando Los Angeles. Lo riporta Abc. Le vittime sono state registrate tutte nella zona di Altadena, dove divampa l'incendio Eaton.
