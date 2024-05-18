Sale a quattro morti il bilancio dell'attacco russo a Kharkiv

epaselect epa11348680 A local man sits near his damaged home as smoke rises after shelling, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 9,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as hostilities intensified, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov said on 17 May. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV