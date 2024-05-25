Sale a 27 morti il bilancio del rogo in un luna park in India

epa11369109 An aerial view of the scene as Indian fire fighters undertake a rescue operation, after a massive fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, India, 25 May 2024. Police officials reported that twenty people have died in the massive fire that erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. A relief and rescue operation is currently underway, with fire officials striving to contain the blaze and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to prioritize arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured. EPA/CHIRAG CHOTALIYA