Sale a 27 morti il bilancio del rogo in un luna park in India
epa11369109 An aerial view of the scene as Indian fire fighters undertake a rescue operation, after a massive fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, India, 25 May 2024. Police officials reported that twenty people have died in the massive fire that erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. A relief and rescue operation is currently underway, with fire officials striving to contain the blaze and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to prioritize arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured. EPA/CHIRAG CHOTALIYA
AA
ROMA, 25 MAG - È salito ad almeno 27 morti il bilancio di un "enorme incendio" scoppiato in un parco divertimenti nell'ovest dell'India. Lo hanno reso noto i funzionari locali al Times of India, precisando che molte vittime sono bambini. Le stesse fonti temono che altre persone possano essere rimaste intrappolate sotto le macerie. Le fiamme e un'enorme cappa di fumo hanno coperto buona parte della struttura a Rajkot, nello stato occidentale del Gujarat. La causa dell'incendio deve ancora essere determinata, ma il primo ministro del Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, ha reso noto che è stata chiamata una "squadra investigativa speciale".
