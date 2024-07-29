Sabotaggi Francia, arrestato attivista ultrasinistra
epaselect epa11496923 Stranded passengers wait inside Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, 26 July 2024. France's high speed rail network TGV was severely disrupted on 26 July following a 'massive attack', according to train operator SNCF, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete condemned 'these criminal actions' saying that they would 'seriously disrupt traffic' until this weekend. Around 800,000 passengers are expected to be affected over the weekend. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
AA
ROMA, 29 LUG - Un attivista dell'estrema sinistra è stato arrestato domenica in un sito delle ferrovie francesi Sncf a Oissel (Seine-Maritime), hanno dichiarato lunedì fonti della polizia, dopo i sabotaggi che venerdì hanno mandato in tilt i treni ad alta velocità Tgv. L'uomo aveva nel suo veicolo "chiavi d'accesso ai locali tecnici della Sncf", "tronchesi", un "set di chiavi universali" in particolare, nonché manuali e volantini legati all'ultrasinistra, ha aggiunto la stessa fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti