Russia, 'persone non autorizzare' fanno deragliare treno merci

epa08772536 Police officers walk pass the mobile museum "Victory Train" dedicated to the World War II at the Vitebsky railway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 October 2020. The exhibition of the train is a complete composition consisting of eight themed railway cars. Visitors can see the peaceful pre-war life and everyday life of besieged Leningrad, find themselves in a real trench during the battle, help wounded soldiers, participate in the preparation of the offensive operation "Bagration". The train runs through 13 Russia's cities and finishing in Volgograd. The exhibition will be held for 36 days and will be open until 27 October in St. Petersburg. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV