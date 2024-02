Russia: chiesti 3 anni di reclusione per dissidente Orlov

epa10913518 Human rights activist and chairman of the Human Rights Center 'Memorial', Oleg Orlov, (C) gestures after a court hearing at the Golovinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 11 October 2023. On 8 June 2023, the court started considering the criminal case against Oleg Orlov, who was accused of 'repeatedly discrediting' the Russian army and risked up to three years in a penal colony. The Golovinsky Court of Moscow on 11 October ruled to fine Orlov with 150 thousand rubles (about 1500 US dollar) penalty for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV