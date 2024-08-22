Russia apre procedimento contro inviato Cnn in Kursk
epa11557080 A still image taken from an undated handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 20 August 2024 shows armored vehicles destroyed by Russian forces, reportedly used by Ukrainian forces during their military incursion into the Kursk region, Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 4,100 troops over the entire period of fighting in the Kursk sector, and up to 350 troops in the past 24 hours. Russian authorities said that more than 121,000 people have been evacuated from areas of the Kursk region impacted by fighting since the start of the Ukrainian incursion. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 22 AGO - Un procedimento penale è stato aperto dalle autorità di Mosca nei confronti di un giornalista americano e due colleghe ucraine della Cnn per essere entrati illegalmente in Russia al seguito delle truppe d'invasione di Kiev nella regione di Kursk. Lo ha reso noto il servizio d'intelligence interno, Fsb, citato dall'agenzia Ria Novosti. Il reporter americano è Nick Peyton Walsh, le giornaliste ucraine sono Olesya Borovik e Diana Butsko. Si tratta dello stesso provvedimento adottato in precedenza nei confronti degli inviati della Rai Stefania Battistini e Simone Traini.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti