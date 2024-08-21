Russia abbatte 23 droni ucraini sul Bryansk e 6 sul Belgorod
epa11555241 A handout still image taken from handout video provided on 19 August 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry shows a Russian serviceman preparing to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the toll among Russian troops amid the ongoing Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk direction amounts to around 3,800. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 21 AGO - Le autorità russe affermano di aver abbattuto stanotte 23 droni ucraini sulla regione di Bryansk, sei su quella di Belgorod, tre sull'oblast di Kaluga e due sul Kursk. Lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa Tass. Il Ministero della Difesa russo ha anche aggiornato a 11 il bilancio dei velivoli senza pilota delle forze di Kiev distrutti mentre si avvicinavano alla capitale Mosca. Precedentemente le autorità locali avevano segnalato anche altri due droni abbattuti sulla regione di Tula.
