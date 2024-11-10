Russia, 23 droni ucraini abbattuti in 4 regioni

epa10869464 A model of an 'Airlogix' unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is prepared to be assembled, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 September 2023. A team of 40 persons is producing around ten of the drones per month, which the company - established in 2020 - describes as a 'ready-made solution for performing reconnaissance and surveillance tasks.' The company's 'Gor' type drone is described as being able to reach an altitude of 3,500 meters, a tactical range of 40 kms, a flight time of 2.5 hours and is equipped with a retractable 1280x720 camera with a 80x zoom. A series of partnerships with Ukrainian military departments had pushed the development of the UAV producing technology during the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK