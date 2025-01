Rubio, 'Cuba senza dubbio merita di stare nella lista nera'

epa11826733 Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2025. Senator Rubio is expected to be confirmed to Secretary of State on a bipartisan vote, and will likely be one of the first Cabinet nominees confirmed by Senate Republicans for the incoming Trump Administration. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN