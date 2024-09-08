Rozera (Unicef), dei bimbi a Gaza non importa niente
epa11586260 A nurse administers polio vaccine drops to Palestinian children at a UN school in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 05 September 2024. According to UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, the first phase of a two-round polio vaccination campaign, running from 01 to 03 September, surpassed its initial target (estimated at 157,000 children due to population movement) and reached more than 189,000 children under 10 years old in the central Gaza Strip. The rollout of the next phase of the campaign will take place in southern Gaza from 05 to 08 September 2024, targeting an estimated 340,000 children under the age of 10, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. To prevent the spread of circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVDPV2), a polio vaccination campaign with novel oral poliovirus vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) has been launched in the Palestinian enclave after WHO and UNICEF called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow for vaccination following the discovery of the poliovirus in environmental samples from Khan Yunis and Deir Al Balah in July 2024. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TRIESTE, 08 SET - "Quando si sente il premier israeliano che dice 'si, è vero ho bombardato un ospedale però sono riusciti ad ammazzare tre ufficiali di Hamas', e dall'altra parte senti il capo di Hamas che dice 'si è vero stanno morendo i nostri civili ma sono sacrifici necessari', abbiamo forte la sensazione a volte che dei bambini non gliene importi niente. E' una cosa grave, come livello di decadenza dell'umanità è un segnale molto brutto". Lo ha detto all'ANSA il d.g. di Unicef Italia Paolo Rozera, a margine di Link, riferendosi a Gaza. Tuttavia, "in una settimana siamo riusciti a vaccinare 65mila bambini. Va bene fin quando ce lo permettono".
