Roberta Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento europeo
epa11481034 Incumbent European Parliament President and candidate for re-election, Roberta Metsola speaks during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 16 July 2024. The first session of the new European Parliament opens on July 16, with MEPs due to elect their president for the next two and a half years. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
STRASBURGO, 16 LUG - La Plenaria riunita a Strasburgo ha rieletto Roberta Metsola presidente del Parlamento europeo. L'eurodeputata maltese guiderà l'Eurocamera per i prossimi due anni e mezzo.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti