Riportato in Israele il corpo di un altro ostaggio
epa11038555 An Israeli flag is placed on a burnt-out house in Kibbutz Beeri near the Gaza border in southern Israel, 20 December 2023. More than 100 people were killed in the kibbutz when Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 18,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 18 MAG - Le forze di difesa israeliane hanno annunciato che il corpo dell'ostaggio Ron Binyamin è stato rimpatriato da Gaza a Israele. Lo scrive l'edizione online di Haartetz. Binyamin, 53 anni, "marito di Ayelet e padre di Shai e Gil, era un padre di famiglia che amava il ciclismo ed usciva ogni Shabbat per fare un giro, incluso il sabato nero quando fu rapito dall'area del Kibbutz Be'eri", si legge in un comunicato del Forum sugli ostaggi e le famiglie scomparse.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti