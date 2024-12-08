Ribelli, 13 ore di coprifuoco a Damasco
epa11764580 People carry Syrian flags of the opposition as they celebrate the rebel take over of Damascus, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/STR
ROMA, 08 DIC - I ribelli siriani hanno dichiarato un coprifuoco di 13 ore nella capitale Damasco. Lo riporta la Cnn citando una dichiarazione su Telegram del loro Comando per le operazioni militari.
