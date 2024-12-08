Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Ribelli, 13 ore di coprifuoco a Damasco

epa11764580 People carry Syrian flags of the opposition as they celebrate the rebel take over of Damascus, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/STR
epa11764580 People carry Syrian flags of the opposition as they celebrate the rebel take over of Damascus, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/STR
AA

ROMA, 08 DIC - I ribelli siriani hanno dichiarato un coprifuoco di 13 ore nella capitale Damasco. Lo riporta la Cnn citando una dichiarazione su Telegram del loro Comando per le operazioni militari.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
ROMA

Suggeriti per te