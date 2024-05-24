Reuters, 'Putin pronto al cessate il fuoco sul fronte attuale'

epa07855579 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (L) upon his arrival to attend the main phase of the Center 2019 strategic military exercise at the Donguz test ground outside Orenburg, Russia, 20 September 2019. The Center 2019 strategic command post exercise is held from 16 to 21 September on six training grounds of Russia and Kazakhstan. About 128 thousand military servicemen of Russia, China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, more than 20 thousand units of weapons, about 600 aircrafts and 15 war ships take part in the exercises. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT