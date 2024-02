Respinto il ricorso dei 'druidi' contro tunnel sotto Stonehenge

epa08432311 General view of the ancient stone monuments at Stonehenge, Britain, 19 May 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to ease the lockdown after weeks of measures to stem the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. There is no longer a limit on how far people can travel and people are allowed to meet one person outside their household. People are still urged to think twice about travelling amid fears of a second ride of the coronavirus. EPA/NEIL HALL