Renew Europe, 'Babis ha scelto un percorso populista'
epa11400896 French Presidential party RE Renaissance candidate Valerie Hayer (L) addresses supporters at the electoral party after the announcement of the results in Paris, France, 09 June 2024, after the first results of the European Elections. The list of the Rassemblement National, led by party chief Jordan Bardella, is given winner in France, according to first estimations after polls. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
AA
BRUXELLES, 21 GIU - "Si tratta di un divorzio atteso da tempo: Ano ha scelto un percorso populista che è incompatibile con i nostri valori e la nostra identità". Lo ha detto la presidente di Renew Europe Valérie Hayer commentando la decisione del partito di Andrej Babiš di lasciare il gruppo di Renew Europe.
